WWE Rumors: WWE interested in controversial top indie wrestler

As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indie wrestling star Joey Ryan was recently contacted by the WWE, as the company is seemingly interested in hiring the controversial performer.

However, The Observer also notes that Ryan isn't likely to sign with the WWE in the days to come, and could instead end up working with AEW (All Elite Wrestling).

Joey Ryan has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since the year 2000, and has performed for several notable promotions over the course of his storied career in the indie circuit.

Despite garnering praise for his consistency and creativity on the independent circuit, Ryan has also been the recipient of a considerable amount of criticism from certain sections of fans and experts -- with said fans and experts opining that his gimmick and signature move, wherein he utilises his crotch area to flip his opponents to the mat, is offensive.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that following Joey Ryan's contract with Lucha Underground coming to an end, he was approached by the WWE, who put forth the offer for him to perform on the NXT brand, and then eventually assume a coaching role in the WWE.

Having gotten out of his Lucha Underground contract, Ryan has been a free agent ever since, owing to which the WWE made the aforementioned offer to him -- wherein Ryan was also reportedly asked whether he'd consider moving to Florida, where he can be a part of NXT.

Additionally, it's indeed noteworthy that the WWE did not make an official offer to Ryan -- indicating that any negotiations between the two parties haven't resulted in a deal coming to fruition as of yet.

Furthermore, The Observer explained that Ryan is likely to end up working with AEW, although he is yet to officially sign a deal with the company.

Moreover, it's being noted that Ryan presently resides in Los Angeles, California, and isn't likely to sign with NXT -- potentially due to him having to start with a basic NXT performer's salary, rather than getting a top-tier deal from WWE.

The Observer emphasized that Ryan would've likely taken the WWE's offer were he 29 years of age.

Nevertheless, Ryan who is now 39, isn't likely to accept the WWE's offer, and will instead continue working on the indies and eventually for AEW; since at this point of his career, he doesn't want to take a pay cut from WWE or any other company for that matter.

Fans can expect additional details on Joey Ryan's future in the professional wrestling industry to unravel in the days to come.

