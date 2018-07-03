WWE News: Iron Man Match confirmed for Extreme Rules

A huge match has been confirmed for the pay-per-view

What's the story?

Well, last week's Raw left us with more questions than answers ahead of Extreme Rules, but Raw GM Kurt Angle has answered one BIG question on Twitter, what will happen between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler after Drew McIntyre effectively cost Rollins his title and the subsequent rematch.

Well, the pair will go head to head at Extreme Rules - in a 30-minute Iron Man Match!

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins became a Grand Slam Champion when he won the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania in a fantastic Triple Threat Match against Miz and Finn Balor.

Since then, he's been every bit the fighting champion, defending the title in North America, Africa, Europe and Asia, as well as issuing open challenges on Raw.

After Dolph Ziggler was drafted to RAW as part of the Superstar Shake-Up, it was apparent he meant business when he arrived with a superstar in tow - Drew McIntyre. The pair has run roughshod through the roster since their Raw appearance just a few months ago and Dolph Ziggler managed to capture the Intercontinental Title when he faced Seth Rollins on the Raw after Money In The Bank.

The heart of the matter

Well, after a week of rumours suggesting Rollins may get another rematch at the pay-per-view, we now know Extreme Rules will host a 30-minute Iron Man Match between himself and the champion Dolph Ziggler.

Kurt Angle took to Twitter to reveal the news tonight, as you can see below.

What's next?

Well, on last week's Raw Seth Rollins could have potentially regained the Intercontinental Championship but for interference from Drew McIntyre. The Architect was essentially torn apart by Ziggler and McIntyre following the match, too, until Roman Reigns stepped in to help his former Shield brother.

This week's Raw is a matter of hours away, so who knows what will happen!

What do you think about Rollins and Ziggler going one-on-one in an Iron Man Match at Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments.