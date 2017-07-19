WWE News: James Storm and Bray Wyatt photographed together in a bar in Nashville

Bray Wyatt was in Nashville for this week's RAW.

by Jeremy Bennett News 19 Jul 2017, 10:39 IST

James Storm is a TNA original while Bray Wyatt is carving his own path in the WWE

What’s the story?

This week’s RAW was in Nashville, Tennessee at the Bridgestone Arena. Around 2:00 in the morning Nashville time, current Global Force Wrestling wrestler James Storm posted a picture of himself and current WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, in a Nashville bar.

So there where these two backwoods guys having a good time......@WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/ATnaccXgAA — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) July 18, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

In 2014 and 2015, Storm showed a different gimmick from his cowboy days and led a stable called The Revolution with Sanada, Abyss, Manik, Khoya (Mahabali Shera), and Serena Deeb. It drew many comparisons to the gimmick Bray Wyatt has had since his days in NXT.

The heart of the matter

It’s no secret that professional wrestling is a brotherhood and wrestlers from different companies will meet when in the same town. Considering Nashville, Tennessee is the home headquarters for Global Force Wrestling, it is no surprise that they were mingling with the WWE Superstars.

James Storm worked for the WWE for a short time in 2015 when he was with NXT for a couple of months. Ahead of their launch on POP TV, Impact Wrestling offered Storm a good deal, and he decided to go back with the company he called home for a long time.

Rey Mysterio was also pictured with Impact Wrestling’s Konnan and WWE’s R-Truth in Nashville this week.

What’s next?

It is not yet known what is next for James Storm after his Strap Match against Ethan Carter III at Slammiversary and hasn’t been on television since. As for Bray Wyatt, it seems he has targeted Finn Balor for his next feud, which could culminate at SummerSlam.

Author’s take

I’m a big fan of both Storm and Wyatt, and wish I was in Tennessee with them to knock a few back! It’s great to see photos of wrestling stars from rival promotions pictured together.

The WWE is only in Nashville a couple of times every year so it is a great chance for old friends and new acquaintances to get together and have a good time in Music City.