WWE News: Jay Lethal comments on John Cena tying Ric Flair's world title record

How does former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal feel about John Cena tying Ric Flair's record?

Jay Lethal was recently a guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show to promote ROH’s ‘The Experience’ event, occurring on Sunday, February 12 in Columbus, Ohio. Lethal discussed many topics, particularly John Cena tying Ric Flair’s 16 World Heavyweight Championship reigns. Lethal will be teaming up with former ROH Television Champion Bobby Fish to compete against ROH World Champion Adam Cole and his Bullet Club stablemate, “Hangman” Page.

Over the past few years, Lethal has become one of the best and most popular wrestlers in the world. In 2015, Lethal won the ROH World Championship, and kept it for over a year. As a result, his 427-day reign made him the fourth longest ROH World Champion in company history. Lethal was also ranked 5 on the PWI Top 500 in 2016.

Jay Lethal is an avid fan on the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair and the “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Lethal has channeled each WWE Hall of Famer during some moment of this career. In TNA, Lethal donned the “Black Machismo” gimmick, when Kevin Nash recruited him and a few other X Division stars to be a part of the Paparazzi Championship Series. Lethal’s gimmick was so entertaining, that he kept it, and started to quickly grow even more popular with the TNA audience.

Lethal also was part of one of the funniest TNA segments of all time, as he interrupted a Fortune in-ring promo impersonating Ric Flair.

Lethal shared his thoughts on Cena tying Flair’s World Heavyweight Championship record.

"I think it's great. I think anytime that you can, with one particular person in the wrestling business in one particular company, and have him last so long. Give him the belt, and then take it away, and then give him the belt, and then take it away. And yet, every single time he gets some sort of reaction, I think is a great testament to John Cena. As a wrestler, we have to watch everything if we really wanna excel. And one of the cool things I think about John Cena is, I think he's super loved by all. But, it's just a cool thing, sometimes, to boo him. But just because they boo him, doesn't mean they don't like him. Just like Kurt Angle's music, when the fans chant 'You suck! You suck!' I remember chanting along, just because it was cool at the time, but I loved Kurt Angle. He was the greatest wrestler, he still is. It is just something to be said about having that 'cool' factor to you. It's cool to boo him, but we still love him. But, yeah, I think 16 times [is great], and I'm sure there will be more." Lethal also relived his Ric Flair and Sid impersonation moments, and stated that he was nervous because Flair never reads promos from a script, so he had no choice but to go off the cuff as Flair was.”

Jay Lethal has proven himself to be one of the greatest competitors in all of professional wrestling. With Ric Flair as his favorite wrestler, stating that it is a great thing that John Cena has tied the record speaks volumes. While there may be a time in the future where Lethal has the opportunity to face Cena, Lethal has not only faced Flair, but defeated him in the ring.