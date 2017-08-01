WWE News: JBL all but confirms that Enzo Amore has backstage heat

Some interesting revelations were made on 'Bring it to the Table'.

01 Aug 2017

The latest edition of Bring it to the Table was illuminating

What's the story?

We have published a report with rumours alleging that Enzo Amore was not well-liked backstage. Apparently, he was kicked off a tour bus and not allowed to dress with the others in the WWE Locker Room.These rumours were pretty much confirmed in the latest edition of Bring It To The Table.

In case you didn't know...

While Enzo and Cass were one of the most popular duos for the WWE Universe, allegations emerged that they were disliked backstage. This stemmed from the fact that Big Cass was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and Enzo Amore was upset over the Enzo-Cass split. These were only rumours until the most recent edition of 'Bring It To The Table'.

The heart of the matter

JBL went off on the whole concept of Wrestler's Court and said that a Superstar shunned by the locker room hasn't really made it, with the exception of The Miz. He said the following words to shed light on the whole matter:

I think he's very talented. I've had a good working relationship with him but apparently, there's a lot of problems with him and the rest of the world.

Corey Graves added his two cents and admitted that while he didn't like Enzo Amore as a person, he was rooting for the guy and wanted him to really succeed. These comments certainly prove that not all is right with Enzo and the locker room.

What's next?

Enzo, Big Cass and The Big Show are currently embroiled in some sort of a pairing that hasn't really gone anywhere. With Big Cass and Big Show having a match on Raw, we wonder what their Summerslam match will be, come Brooklyn in August.

Author's take

It may be wise for Enzo Amore to make amends with the rest of the locker room considering his own in-ring work leaves much to be desired if he wants to make a career in the company. He has the charisma to make it big in sports entertainment, and it would be a shame to see him fail as a result of backstage politicking.

