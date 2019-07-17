×
WWE News: Jeff Hardy found passed out prior to Saturday's arrest

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
575   //    17 Jul 2019, 00:43 IST

Jeff Hardy is shown cutting a promo on a SmackDown Live episode. Hardy was injured and has been sidelined since February

What's the story?

Jeff Hardy found himself in a world of trouble yet again after staying relatively clean and sober for several years. More information has emerged with regards to his public intoxication case, as he was found passed out on the stairwell shortly before being arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In case you didn't know...

As we reported on Saturday evening, Jeff Hardy was arrested by police for public intoxication. He would later post a picture of himself looking out from the balcony with a simple, cryptic message: "Thank you, Myrtle Beach".

The heart of the matter

In an update provided by TMZ.com, Jeff was found passed out in a stairwell prior to his arrest on Saturday afternoon. The report indicated that Hardy "reeked of booze" before cops arrested him. Police documents show that Hardy admitted to them that he'd been drinking Vodka prior to the arrest itself.

Jeff Hardy's mugshot, posted shortly after his arrest on Saturday afternoon.

What's next?

We here at Sportskeeda have been on top of this story since the news broke out on Saturday and he will not be facing a conviction charge at this time. The Charismatic Enigma was previously sidelined for between six-to-nine months with a knee injury which required surgery prior to his arrest, so speculation on the timeline of his return is some stage in the coming months.

Jeff paid a ticket of $153 for the misdemeanour charge and as told by court officials, that case is now officially closed. He was released on bond later that day for $200 and isn't expected to face any more charges or trouble at this stage.

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and event results.

