WWE News: Jeff Hardy opens on possibility of the 'Broken' gimmick being used on WWE Television programming

What’s the story?

Jeff Hardy opened up on the possibility of the ‘Broken’ gimmick being used in the WWE’s Television programming. On a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, Jeff said that there was no talk about the brothers using their Broken characters in WWE because of the legal situation with Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn’t know...

Jeff and Matt Hardy returned to WWE after a 7-year absence from the promotion.

The Hardys competed in several other notable pro-wrestling promotions before making their WWE comeback earlier this year, including their legendary run in Impact Wrestling where their Broken personas captured the imagination of the entire professional wrestling community last year.

The heart of the matter

The Hardy family is presently embroiled in a legal battle with Impact Wrestling over the usage rights of the Broken gimmick, owing to which Matt and Jeff haven’t been able to fully showcase their Broken selves to the WWE Universe as of yet.

On Chris Jericho’s podcast, Jeff Hardy opened up on the Broken gimmick potentially being used in the WWE. Below are a few excerpts from his statements:

“No (there was no talk of using the Broken gimmick in WWE), because we did the Ring Of Honor pay-per-view. That’s when we got the whole cease and desist letter; they said if we use it, ‘we’re going to sue you’ and sue Ring Of Honor. I think Dish Network, they didn’t air the pay-per-view because of the threat or whatever because it said the Broken Universe characters were specifically developed for Matt and Jeff Hardy and that is so far from the (truth).”

Furthermore, Jeff also revealed that he and his brother Matt had in fact developed the characters and mentioned that there was plenty of input from popular rockstar and pro-wrestling fan Billy Corgan.

What’s next?

Matt and Jeff Hardy lost their WWE RAW tag-team Championships to Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules this past June 4th.

Fans can expect the Hardys to set forth on their quest to regain their straps, feuding with Sheamus & Cesaro on RAW.

Author’s take

Truth be told- I’m just happy to see the Hardy Boyz back in the WWE.

Regardless of whether or not we get to see the Broken Hardys showcase their Broken Brilliance in the WWE, I think the legendary tag-team’s presence itself is a huge boost to the WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night RAW.

