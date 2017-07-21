WWE News: Jeff Hardy Posts Cryptic "Broken" Image On Instagram

What sort of online tease has Brother Nero made regarding the "Broken" gimmick?

Now it's time for Brother Nero to chime in online regarding the "Great War".

What's the story?

At this point, we've seen so many hints from Matt Hardy regarding the "Broken Universe" that he created in TNA before coming to WWE, that we've almost gotten numb to it. While he and his brother, Jeff, continue to get bolder and bolder with their references to the gimmick on WWE TV, the legal battle to obtain the right to said gimmick frustratingly continue on.

In case you didn't know...

Every time it seems like an online tease from Matt is going to lead to the debut of the "Broken" gimmick on WWE TV, another setback happens. This has been going on since their return to the WWE at WrestleMania 33. Obviously, the Hardys have no control over the actions of Anthem Sports & Entertainment (current owners of TNA Impact/GFW) in regards to the case, but it does feel like they're leading us on sometimes.

The heart of the matter.

Through all of this, however, Brother Nero himself has been suspiciously silent. Until now. Just recently, Jeff has been, once again, wearing the face paint he made famous earlier in his career. Now, he's recently posted this image on his Instagram account:

. . . . A post shared by #BrotherNero DELETED (@jeffhardybrand) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

That's... broken glass, on the off chance you need that cleared up for you.

What's next?

As is par for the course with these Broken Hardy reports, we still have to wait and see what happens when (or even if) this legal kerfuffle is finally resolved. Still, it's interesting that Jeff has finally made a statement - of some sort - online. Does this mean we're finally close to a resolution? Or was he just starting to feel left out?

Author's take.

At this point, I've taken an "I'll believe it when I see it" stance when it comes to the Broken Hardys in WWE. As much as I love seeing Matt - and now Jeff - making reference to the gimmick online, until there's official word of a settlement, I'm taking these teases for what they are - just teases.