WWE News: Jeff Hardy posts a picture in his Brother Nero attire

What’s the story?

Jeff Hardy has taken to social media to post a photograph of himself in his Brother Nero gear. The former WWE Champion posted the following photo on his official Instagram page.

In case you didn’t know...

Jeff and Matt Hardy returned to the WWE after a 7-year long absence, at Wrestlemania 33, where the duo won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships.

The Hardy Boyz recently dropped the titles to Sheamus and Cesaro at Extreme Rules, and were off of Monday Night Raw this week, as Matt’s wife Reby Hardy is set to give birth to their second child very soon.

The heart of the matter

The Hardys are yet to showcase their Broken personas in a WWE ring, with the reason behind them holding back attributed to their ongoing legal battle with Impact Wrestling over the usage rights of the ‘Broken’ gimmick.

Nevertheless, the Hardys have, indeed, teased a potential Broken turn on multiple occasions, with several ‘Delete’ gestures by both Matt and Jeff while competing in the WWE.

Additionally, not only Matt and Jeff but also Reby and her father- who goes by the name Senor Benjamin- have continued using the ‘Broken’ lingo in their social media interactions.

What’s next?

The court battle between new Impact Wrestling owners Anthem Sports and Entertainment and the Hardys still rages on, with no specific date for a potential settlement determined as of yet.

Author’s take

Jeff and Matt have been teasing a Broken turn for quite some time now, and if there were ever a time to do it, that would be right now.

They lost their Raw Tag Team Championships, and this loss could perhaps serve as a catalyst for Matt to revert to his Broken self, with Jeff following suit by transforming himself into Brother Nero.

The next episode of Raw is going to be fascinating for Team Xtreme!

