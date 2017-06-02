WWE News: Jim Cornette calls out Vince Russo for begging Vince McMahon for a job

Jim Cornette revealed that Russo constantly emailed WWE offering his services.

by Prityush Haldar News 02 Jun 2017, 11:52 IST

Jim Cornette’s hatred for Vince Russo is well documented among wrestling fans

What’s the story?

Jim Cornette has once again fired shots at former WWE Creative head Vince Russo. Cornette’s dislike for Russo is well documented and he called out Russo on the WWE Network Special ‘Table for 3.’

Cornette said on his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, that Vince Russo sent emails to Vince McMahon begging for a job with the WWE’s creative team.

In case you didn’t know...

This past week on an exclusive interview with Fightful.com, Vince Russo claimed to have approached Vince McMahon with an offer to join the creative team once again.

He said that he was disappointed as a fan with the direction of the WWE program at the moment and wanted to do his bit to improve the situation.

The heart of the matter

Cornette said that some well-placed sources conveyed to him that Russo was emailing Vince McMahon every week after Monday Night RAW. Cornette pointed out that it would be ‘killing’ Russo to see him and Eric Bischoff being a part of the Wrestlemania festivities while he had been left high and dry.

Jim Cornette further slighted Russo saying that everyone had figured him out to be a booker with no vision for the business and that is why Mr. McMahon never reverted to him.

What’s next?

Wrestling tabloids exploded when Russo announced that he had been in touch with Vince McMahon. There have been no developments in the story over the week but it is highly unlikely that Russo will get a call to join the creative team.

With the WWE moving away from gimmicky matches into a more realistic, believable product, Russo’s contributions may play very little role in the direction of WWE TV.

Author's Take

This week, WWE aired a new episode of ‘Table for 3’ on the WWE network where Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff settled their differences in public. The two bonded over the fact that they both disliked Vince Russo.

Jim Cornette has always been a vocal critic of Vince Russo and called him out on various platforms. This is yet another of his entertaining rants over how Russo makes a fool of himself in public.