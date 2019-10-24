WWE News: Jim Ross hits back at Seth Rollins after Kenny Omega dig

Seth Rollins has been very outspoken in 2019

Earlier this week, footage emerged of Seth Rollins telling fans at a Q&A that AEW’s Kenny Omega is working in the “minor leagues” compared to what he could be earning and achieving in WWE.

The comment sparked a lot of debate on social media about the ongoing digs between wrestlers in rival promotions, and now WWE Hall of Famer and AEW lead announcer Jim Ross has given his take on Rollins’ controversial opinion.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said Rollins’ dig at Omega “doesn’t do any favours for our business” and claimed that the Universal Champion is not as popular as his girlfriend, fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch.

“Rollins is in a great spot. He’s blessed. Maybe some day he’ll be as over as his girlfriend, I don’t know. Nonetheless, I’ve always liked his work. He’s a solid guy, he’s a solid guy. But saying things like that make him look bad and for that I feel badly.”

Hall of Famers 'embarrassed' by Seth Rollins' comment

Jim Ross went on to reveal that two Hall of Famers who he spoke to about this topic were “embarrassed” by what Seth Rollins had to say, and he also questioned whether the former Shield member is being critical of wrestlers from other companies in an attempt “to gain the favour of his bosses”.

“I don’t know what the answer is. But for a top talent that’s been blessed with great health right now and making a ton of money, and dating the hottest woman in the business, arguably by many… Man, what have you got to b**** about? Are you kidding me?”

Earlier this year, Kenny Omega said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda that AEW has "real stars", as opposed to the "developmental talent" in NXT, and he also claimed that NXT Superstars would be in the opening match on shows that he is main-eventing if they were in the same company.

