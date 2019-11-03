WWE News: Jim Ross releases more Seth Rollins T-shirts after controversial comments

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 03 Nov 2019, 19:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jim Ross recently hit back after Seth Rollins' dig at Kenny Omega

Seth Rollins caused controversy at a recent Q&A when he said AEW’s Kenny Omega would have to leave “the minor leagues” if he wants to face him in a match one day.

This prompted an equally controversial response from WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross, who suggested on his Grilling Jr podcast that Rollins is not as popular as his girlfriend, Becky Lynch, and claimed the former Shield member’s comments “made him look bad”.

Ross took advantage of the war of words by releasing a Rollins-related T-shirt, which included the phrase, “Maybe one day you’ll be as over as your girlfriend.”

One week later, just when it seemed that this back-and-forth was over, Ross has released two more Rollins T-Shirts on his Pro Wrestling Tees store.

As you can see from the pictures below, both are in the same style as Rollins’ WWE shirts and logos, with “SFNR” being replaced by “JFNR”, and “Grill Slayer” and “Grill It Down” replacing “Beast Slayer” and “Burn It Down”.

Would you buy either of these shirts?

Seth Rollins’ WWE career in 2019

From a storyline perspective, this has been a year of ups and downs for Seth Rollins.

After kicking off 2019 with a Royal Rumble triumph, Rollins went on to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 and SummerSlam, becoming a two-time Universal Champion in the process, while he recently lost the title against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel.

Despite having the crowd on his side during rivalries with Lesnar, AJ Styles and Baron Corbin, large sections of the WWE Universe have turned against Rollins in recent months, particularly during his feud with Wyatt.

Advertisement

The man himself told Corey Graves on WWE’s new After The Bell podcast last week that he does not understand why fans now boo him instead of cheer him, adding that WWE has a “fickle” audience.

Now you can rate Crown Jewel and SmackDown matches on Sportskeeda!