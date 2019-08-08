WWE News: Jimmy Jacobs talks about his favourite WWE moments

Jimmy Jacobs with Seth Rollins

What's the story?

Former WWE writer and current Impact Wrestling producer Jimmy Jacobs recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet and discussed a variety of topics.

Jacobs talked in depth about his favorite WWE moments, including coming up with the List of Jericho and the Festival of Friendship.

In case you didn't know...

Jacobs is known for his 12-year stint with Ring Of Honor, and his short run as a WWE writer. Jacobs won the ROH World Tag Team Championship on five different occasions during his time in the promotion.

In March 2015, reports began making rounds that Jacobs had been hired by the WWE for the position of a writer on its creative team. Over two years later, Jacobs was reportedly let go after he posted a photo on Instagram, with members of the Bullet Club.

After a short stint in the indies, Jacobs joined Impact Wrestling, making his debut at Bound for Glory.

The heart of the matter

While speaking about his favorite moments in WWE, Jacobs mentioned coming up with the List of Jericho, and being involved in the Festival of Friendship, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest segments in recent history.

"The stuff with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, that was like the crowning stuff of my time there. Doing all that with them, coming up with the List of Jericho, whatever involvement I had in writing the Festival of Friendship. That day was like this culmination of this thing we did."

Jacobs also talked about the Instagram photo that got him fired from the WWE.

"When I did it, I knew it might make some people upset but at that point in my life, I didn’t care, I wasn’t trying to not get fired anymore because for so long I was there just trying to not get fired."

(Courtesy: Chris Van Vliet)

What's next?

Jacobs' short stint as a WWE writer proved that he has tons of potential. Hopefully, he goes on to have a successful career as a producer in Impact Wrestling.