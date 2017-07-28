WWE News: Jinder Mahal comments on destroying Randy Orton's legacy

Mahal was referring to his victory over Orton at WWE Battleground.

Jinder Mahal celebrates his victory over Randy Orton with The Great Khali

What's the story?

Jinder Mahal is still celebrating his win over Randy Orton in WWE Battleground, with a little help from The Singh Brothers and a lot of help from The Great Khali.

Also read: 5 reasons smarks will never accept Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion

The Modern Day Maharaja kept hold of his WWE Championship and later selected himself as the WWE Network Pick of the Week where he claimed to have crushed Orton’s legacy.

In case you didn't know...

Mahal and Orton took centre stage at Battleground, and for a long time, it seemed that The Viper would claim the WWE Championship from Mahal in the third ever Punjabi Prison match.

That, unfortunately, would not be the case for Orton as he was close to escaping the structure before The Great Khali intervened in the match and allowed Mahal time to pick up the win.

Mahal later claimed that all this was part of his strategy to leave Battleground as the champion.

The heart of the matter

Mahal’s snippet was part of the WWE Network Pick of the Week and the champion was not mincing his words as he highlighted his victory at Battleground.

“When I punished him; when I embarrassed him; when I crushed his legacy in the Punjabi prison match.”

Mahal did use the structure and a couple of kendo sticks to trounce Orton during a certain section of the match but Orton also gave Mahal a pretty decent beating.

What's next?

The champion will now have to wait and see just which one of John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura comes out on top during the 1 August edition of SmackDown.

The winner will take on Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, and that will be another big test for the champion.

Author's take

The Mahal bandwagon continues, and it wasn’t a surprise when he selected his win over Orton as his “pick of the week”.

The current champion still hasn’t really connected with the crowd, and the WWE had to resort to bringing in The Great Khali with expectations of tapping into the Indian market.

A Cena-Mahal or Nakamura-Mahal SummerSlam bout should end up as a better match when compared to the fights against Orton. Mahal certainly needs one good match as champion to prove that he can do a job keeping the top title in the business.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com