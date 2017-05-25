WWE News: Jinder Mahal says that a member of The Shield was considered for 3MB

Which member of The Shield almost ended up as a member of the band?

Which wrestler was saved from being a member of 3MB

What’s the story?

On a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, Jinder Mahal said that Dean Ambrose was in consideration for a spot in Heath Slater’s three-man band. This was, of course, before the idea of the Shield had come to fruition.

In case you didn’t know...

3MB was formed on September 21, 2012, when Jinder Mahal, Heath Slater, and Drew McIntyre attacked Brodus Clay during a match. The group spent the majority of their time losing matches and stayed together until June 12, 2014, when Mahal and McIntyre were released from the company.

The Shield debuted at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view where they attacked Ryback to help CM Punk to retain his WWE Championship and make it to a 365-day reign. The Hounds of Justice remained as a unit until June 2, 2014, when Seth Rollins betrayed the group to join The Authority.

The heart of the matter

Mahal revealed during the podcast that Fandango and Dean Ambrose were both being considered as members of 3MB.

“I came to TV. I can't remember where we were. Right when I got to the building, I see Heath Slater. He's like, 'man, I just had a meeting with Vince [McMahon]. I'm going to get my own band!' [Mahal asked], 'who's going to be in it?' He said, 'I don't know, man.' Johnny Curtis wasn't Fandango at the time and he was coming to TV. Surprisingly enough, Dean Ambrose was coming to TV. [Slater said], 'well, maybe Ambrose' not knowing that [he was going to The Shield]. They had other plans for him”

Jinder Mahal also said that 3MB lost its creative direction after the debut of the Shield. He recalled one instance where the trio was relegated to Superstars because Vince Mcmahon only wanted to focus on one three man unit.

Also read: Dean Ambrose would consider MMA fight for $500,000

What’s next?

If Mahal’s status as a main eventer is preserved once his latest championship reign comes to an end, he may end up crossing paths with the members of the Shield again. Slater and McIntyre are currently employed by the WWE as well, so there may be a segment in the near future for its nostalgia value.

Author’s take

Ambrose had many interesting ideas pitched for his debut, but the impact he made as a member of The Shield wouldn’t have been matched by any of the proposed angles. As for Mahal, hopefully, his latest title run proves successful so that he doesn't end up at the bottom of the card, again.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com