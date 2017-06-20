WWE News: John Cena advertised for WWE Battleground 2017

The leader of the Cenation will be making his PPV return this July.

20 Jun 2017

John Cena teamed with Enzo & Cass to take on The Club last year at Battleground

What’s the story?

John Cena is now advertised for the SmackDown Live exclusive PPV Battleground, which is set to take place on July 23rd.

In case you didn’t know...

Battleground is the final PPV before Summerslam, which is arguably WWE’s second biggest show of the year. John Cena has been announced to make his SmackDown Live return on July 4th, this time as a free agent and not an exclusive member of the blue brand.

John Cena’s “free agent” status means that he will be able to appear freely on both RAW and SmackDown Live. There is no word about how long Cena’s return will last, but it’s safe to say that he will presumably stick around until Summerslam at the very least.

Cena as a free agent opens up a number of possibilities for him as he can have many dream matches against Superstars from both rosters.

The heart of the matter

Regardless of his free agent status, Cena is returning to the blue brand where he first started. Who he sets a feud up with should be interesting. Some heel opponents could include Jinder Mahal, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, and he could even set have a dream match with Shinsuke Nakamura.

There was a rumour that Cena could be challenging Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship, with Baron Corbin cashing in his Money In The Bank contract after Cena’s victory. However, it is unlikely that Cena’s historic 17th world title win would take place on a relatively smaller pay-per-view and that his reign would be so short. His 16th world title reign ended in a mere 2 weeks.

It’s unlikely that Cena will challenge Jinder at Battleground, as we reported that the Modern day Maharaja would face Randy Orton in the final match of their trilogy, this time in a Punjabi Prison.

What’s next?

The leader of the Cenation will make his return on July 4th and will definitely help elevate SmackDown Live again.

Author’s take

A dream Summerslam match with Nakamura would be best for business with Cena, and Cena should ideally put the Japanese superstar over. However, for Battleground, he can probably challenge for the US Championship or something else. Regardless, there’s no doubt that his return will help spur interest in SmackDown Live.

