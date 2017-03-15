WWE News: John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse officially announced

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that John Cena and Nikki Bella will face The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 33.

This segment began after The Miz and Maryse addressed Cena and Nikki again on another MizTV segment. This led to Cena and Nikki confronting the couple, but The Miz and Maryse were not even slightly interested.

Bryan would eventually come out, discuss his disdain for The Miz’s constant taunts, and made the match official for this year’s WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the alleged card for this year’s WrestleMania a few months ago.

This included several matches that have been officially announced for WrestleMania, including the Universal Championship Match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker fighting Roman Reigns, and the mixed tag that was announced on tonight’s show.

Cena was originally was planned to take on The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32, but his injury prevented him from competing and he was only able to make a surprise appearance when he came to The Rock’s aid against The Wyatt Family. It was also planned to have Cena take on The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, but Vince McMahon chose to have Reigns fight The Undertaker.

This match was rumoured to occur a while ago and began to take shape in the feud between Nikki and Natalya. Their feud was the first time that Nikki’s relationship with Cena was brought out. The feud with Maryse began when she attacked Nikki after being inadvertently hit during Nikki and Natalya’s fighting backstage.

As for the men, the seeds for this feud wouldn’t be planted until the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view when Cena eliminated The Miz from the Chamber match for the WWE Championship. A few weeks later, Cena eliminated The Miz from a 10-Man Battle Royal, which prompted The Miz to eliminate him right after.

There are only two more weeks until WrestleMania, so there will probably be a few more exchanges between all four Superstars on SmackDown and Talking Smack. What occurs in those next few weeks will likely set the tone for what fans can expect from this match at ‘ Mania.

Fans have seen this coming for a long time now and this moves one more match from the rumoured WrestleMania card to the official one. The only thing left is wondering how long it will take Cena to propose to Nikki after the match.

