WWE News: John Cena comments on Roman Reigns' struggle with leukemia

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 255 // 18 Apr 2019, 09:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cena and Reigns during their feud in 2017

What's the story?

WWE veteran John Cena was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, and the former WWE Champion had nothing but praise for Roman Reigns.

Cena stated that he admires Reigns for battling leukemia for such a long time, and winning repeatedly.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns was forced to relinquish his Universal Title last year, revealing that his leukemia had returned. Reigns came back in time for The Show of Shows, and announced that he was in remission. This led to The Big Dog becoming a crowd-favorite babyface and went on to defeat Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35.

Last night, Reigns was revealed as "the biggest acquisition in the history of SmackDown Live".

Also read: Reigns expalains why he attacked Vince McMahon

The heart of the matter

John Cena is no longer a regularly featured WWE Superstar, and comes back to make occasional appearances in the company. Cena interrupted Elias at 'Mania, coming out as the Dr. of Thugonamics, the gimmick that made him popular among the fans in his rookie year.

While talking to Sports Illustrated, Cena stated that he has nothing but respect for someone who battles a disease like leukemia on multiple occasions, and comes out on top every single time. He added that SmackDown Live's newest acquisition can now use his story to help other people who are suffering from leukemia, all over the world.

Anyone who fights a challenge such as that, and can win repeatedly, that's a person I admire. Now Roman can share his story to the world. And he's beginning to use his voice to try to help other people in his condition.

What's next?

Roman Reigns has been removed from the Monday night spotlight for the first time in a long while. It would be interesting to see how WWE handles its biggest Superstar on the supposed "B show".

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns switching to SmackDown Live?