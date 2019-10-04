WWE News: John Cena confirms status for SmackDown on FOX via heartfelt message

Could we see John Cena tonight?!

Ahead of WWE SmackDown's FOX premiere, 16-time World Champion John Cena has confirmed that he will not be appearing on the monumental show via a heartfelt post on social media.

Cena tweeted out wishing his "WWE family" good luck for the show, stating that he'll be watching from afar. Cena also said he's glad fellow WWE legend The Rock will get to return home. You can see the tweet below.

Good luck to my @WWE family for the 1st episode of #SmackDown on @FOXTV. I’ve learned a lot about family here at #Fast9 and while I’ll be enjoying from afar, I’m glad #FastAndFurious family icon @TheRock gets to FINALLY return home to electrify! — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 4, 2019

A teased return

Just a matter of days ago, John Cena took to his Instagram account, notorious for enigmatic photos, to seemingly tease a return to WWE for the monumental show on the blue brand.

Cena posted a Rolex watch with hands pointing to the numbers 4 and 10, seeming to signal the show's debut date of October fourth, while another hand pointed to 20, the number of years WWE are celebrating of the blue brand tonight, and one other hand pointed to 16, the amount of times John Cena has held a World Championship.

The Great One comes home

While John Cena is adamant he won't be returning, one man who will "come home" tonight is The Rock!

The People's Champion confirmed his return to the brand he kicked off two decades ago, when he was the very first face to appear on the debut episode in 1999, making it clear in the opening segment that SmackDown was his show before closing it wit a WWE Championship match against Triple H .

The Rock joins a whole host of WWE Hall of Famers and legends such as Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair, and Sting.

