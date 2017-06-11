WWE News: John Cena deadlifts Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show

John Cena also spoke about his new reality show as well as his proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33!

Cena has made appearances on the show before

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar John Cena recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. During his appearance on the show, John Cena spoke about his show American Grit, his WWE experiences and also happened to deadlift Jimmy Fallon himself.

The video of Cena deadlifting Fallon can be seen below:

In case you didn’t know...

John Cena is currently taking a hiatus from the WWE to film and promote the second season of his reality show “American Grit” of which he is the host. Cena’s appearance on The Tonight Show was also done in an effort to promote the show itself.

The heart of the matter

John Cena started things off on the show by playing the “True Confessions” game with Jimmy Fallon and Kate McKinnon where he told a story about being hit by a car while he was riding his bike.

Further down the show, Fallon and Cena spoke about Cena’s proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33. Fallon admitted to being shocked by Cena’s proposal while watching WrestleMania.

Also read: 5 WWE Superstars who have appeared on reality shows

Finally, Fallon asked Cena about the 600-pound deadlift that Cena pulled off on his 40th birthday. Fallon then asked Cena if he could deadlift a person, to which Cena obliged by deadlifting Fallon off of the floor, he then set Fallon upright and the two hugged to end the show on a happy note.

What’s next?

John Cena will be returning to the SmackDown LIVE brand on its’ 4th of July edition. American Grit’s second season will be going on air from the 11th of June 2017 on Fox (USA).

Author’s take

John Cena’s appearances on mainstream shows are always a lot of fun to watch. It’s good to see Cena’s commitment to his reality show and his appearances, by extension, also promote professional wrestling as a whole.

With all that being said, I am personally very excited for the second season for American Grit and I’m sure Cena is going to do a great job at it!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com