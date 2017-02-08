WWE News: John Cena defeats Randy Orton with a little help from Luke Harper

Harper will be taking on 'The Viper' in a one-on-one match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Harper took care of Bray Wyatt thereby allowing Cena to pin Orton

What’s the story?

WWE Champion John Cena emerged victorious in his much-hyped match against Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton on tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. However, it was made possible partly by some assistance from Luke Harper.

In case you didn’t know…

In a huge match that was announced for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on SmackDown Live tonight, Luke Harper will be facing off against Randy Orton. Earlier on the show, Harper had cut a promo blaming Orton for his estrangement from the Wyatt Family and threatening to hurt him at Elimination Chamber. A little later, the SD Live broadcast team confirmed that the match between the two of them was official and would take place this Sunday’s pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

Both John Cena and Randy Orton were not ready to give each other an inch in their match on SmackDown Live as they kicked out of each other’s finishing move. The turning point came about when Cena lifted ‘The Viper’ on his shoulders for another Attitude Adjustment but the referee got knocked out in the process.

Even as the WWE Champion applied the STF on Orton and made him tap out, the absence of a referee made it irrelevant. Bray Wyatt saw the opportunity and entered the ring as he and ‘The Apex Predator’ launched a 2-on-1 assault on the ‘Cenation Leader’. Cena countered with a lariat to Randy as both superstars were out of the ring for a while.

Luke Harper made his way out to the ring and confronted Wyatt who instructed him to go back. Harper pretended to walk away but turned to knock down ‘The Eater Of The Worlds’ with a ‘discus lariat’ and tossed him outside the ring. Orton tried to RKO ‘The Backwoods Brawler’ but was pushed towards ‘The Champ’ who hit an Attitude Adjustment to pick up the win.

What next?

Provided John Cena is able to retain his title inside the Elimination Chamber this Sunday, the WWE Championship match between him and Randy Orton will surely headline WrestleMania 33.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The rivalry between John Cena and Randy Orton has easily been one of the greatest in the WWE over the past decade or so. Therefore, there can be no better place than WresteMania to add another great duel to it.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com