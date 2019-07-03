WWE News: John Cena gets harassed by controversial YouTuber [Video]

John Cena was the unfortunate victim of YouTube harassment

What's the story?

John Cena was in London recently and while shopping, he was confronted by a controversial YouTuber named Mo Deen. Mo Deen approached Cena, who didn't consent to being captured on video.

Disrespectfully, Mo Deen kept filming anyway and got into a heated conversation with John Cena, who called him disrespectful for filming him against his wishes and then deciding to use it anyway.

You can see the video below.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena isn't scheduled for a WWE return anytime soon. He does his usual obligations but his television appearances have been far and few in between while he rarely ever wrestles on PPV now.

Naturally, nobody can blame him, especially given that his Hollywood career keeps rising by the year. He's even changed his hairstyle and openly stated that he's never going back to the "crew cut" hair that he kept during his entire run on the top in WWE.

The heart of the matter

Cena tried his level best to keep his cool and ignore Mo Deen, who kept filming him without his consent. The conversation went like this (H/T WrestlingInc):

Deen: Take care, bruv. I'v got some advice for you.

Cena: Yes? Be respectful, that's my advice for you. You asked if you could take a video, but you're just shooting video. ... maybe you should be respectful.

Deen: You know me? I'm famous. I'm famous, Mo Deen.

Cena: I don't want to talk to you. It doesn't matter who you are, you don't treat anyone with respect. Treat people with respect. Thank you for asking to film a video and then filming the entire time I'm in the store. I don't care who you are or what you do.

Following Cena's departure from the store, they had another small back and forth before Cena left.

We do commend Cena for keeping his composure the whole time when he had every right to lose it and angrily react to Mo Deen. It just speaks volumes of what a professional John Cena is.

We'd like to use this platform to request anyone reading this to never harass celebrities when you see them nor mob them for photos. Do remember that they are human beings too and get approached constantly by fans on a daily basis. Cena said it best when he said: "Be respectful".

What's next?

John Cena will continue his rise in Hollywood while the WWE Universe has to keep getting used to his decreasing presence. He's earned the right to pursue a whole new career.