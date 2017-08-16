WWE News: John Cena has been involved in all three unsuccessful MITB cash-ins

The Leader of Cenation has been involved in every unsuccessful cash-in, including on this week's Smackdown.

John Cena won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2012

What's the story?

WWE introduced the concept of Money in the Bank contract back in 2005 where winning the contract guarantees a World Championship match to its owner, who can cash it in whenever and wherever he wants, in the presence of a WWE official.

Since 2005, there have been only three instances when a WWE superstar unsuccessfully cashed-in the Money in the Bank contract, i.e. failed to win the World Championship.

After the events of this week's edition of Smackdown Live, WWE Superstar John Cena has played an important role in all the three unsuccessful cash-ins.

In case you didn't know...

This week on Smackdown Live, Baron Corbin cashed-in his Money in the Bank contract against the WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Courtesy of an interference by John Cena, "The Modern Day Maharaja" was successful in retaining his title.

The heart of the matter

After winning the Money in the Bank contract in 2012, John Cena announced that he would cash-in the contract at RAW 1000 and challenge the-then WWE Champion CM Punk. Due to an interference by The Big Show, Cena won the match via disqualification but the Championship didn't change hands. As a result, Cena became the first WWE Superstar to unsuccessfully cash-in the Money in the Bank contract.

In the next year, Money in the Bank contract winner Damien Sandow cashed-in his opportunity against John Cena, who was the World Heavyweight Champion at that time. Cena defeated Sandow cleanly and the event marked the second unsuccessful Money in the Bank cash-in.

On the recent episode of Smackdown Live, Baron Corbin attacked John Cena during his match with the WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and went on to cash-in the contract against "The Modern Day Maharaja". However, Mahal was able to retain his Championship, due to an interference from John Cena.

What's next?

John Cena and Baron Corbin are set to collide this Sunday, at the Summerslam pay-per-view.

Author's take

Now that we know how "The Leader of Cenation" has been involved with all the three unsuccessful Money in the Bank cash-ins, I think it will be smart for the future Money in the Bank contract winners to avoid John Cena.

His actions in the recent episode of Smackdown may trigger a new and more evil persona of "The Lone Wolf" Baron Corbin and I'm eagerly waiting for their clash this Sunday.