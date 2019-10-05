WWE News: John Cena responds to comparisons with The Rock

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 203 // 05 Oct 2019, 11:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Rock and John Cena

WWE veteran John Cena will appear on the upcoming episode of 'Sunday Today', with Willie Geist on NBC. The interview saw Cena talking about emulating The Rock's career, among other things. Cena stated that he does want to emulate the career of The Rock to some extent, but also hinted that he doesn't want to end up being called an imitation of The Great One.

Cena's WWE career

John Cena came up to WWE's main roster in 2002. He was a part of possibly the greatest class of rookies that WWE had ever pulled up from developmental. Cena came up along with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton.

He soon became a popular star on SmackDown, and was well-received as the Dr. of Thugonomics. After Brock Lesnar left WWE in 2004, Cena was built up as a top Superstar on the Blue Brand, and he became the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 21, by defeating JBL.

While Cena was busy becoming one of the biggest Superstars in all of WWE, The Rock was slowly and steadily building up a career in Hollywood. These two wrestlers clashed at the main event of WrestleMania 28, in a legit dream match that helped the event break WrestleMania 23's record of most number of PPV buys.

Also read: Edge apparently responds to return rumors

Cena responds to comparisons with The Rock

Cena is all set to appear in The Fast & The Furious 9, which will be releasing next year. The 16-time World Champion talked about people drawing comparisons between him and The Rock.

To say that I want to emulate the career of Dwayne Johnson is true in some aspects. Because he was brave enough to be the first one to be like, 'No, we are more and dammit, I'm going down swinging and I'm going to prove that we are more.' But I also know that if you are a copy of someone, that is all that you will be.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!