WWE News: John Cena's schedule cleared for WrestleMania following latest film shoot

Could John Cena be at WrestleMania?

What's the story?

John Cena has been one of the biggest WWE Superstars for a long time now. However, now that Cena has taken a step away from his WWE career to focus on making films in Hollywood, he has not had the same amount of time to devote to his professional wrestling career.

This year, John Cena was not present in the WWE during the build-up to the Grandest Stage of them all. He was busy with his Hollywood Career, but according to latest reports from PW Insider, it appears that Cena's schedule might have just cleared up.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena has apparently been busy away from WWE, while the company continued to build to WrestleMania 35. He was supposed to face Lars Sullivan around the time of the WWE Royal Rumble, but the match did not happen as Sullivan could not debut following a panic attack.

Sullivan has not been seen in WWE since having to go home following the panic attack, and this left Cena without an opponent for WrestleMania 35. However, with Kurt Angle retiring, the WWE Universe felt that Cena would be a more appropriate opponent for the Olympic Gold Medalist over Baron Corbin. Unfortunately, it appears that is not happening.

The heart of the matter

John Cena's latest film shoot has now wrapped up.

The film titled Playing with Fire saw him play a firefighter -- a smoke jumper who jumps into fires to battle the flames in remote areas. The film is scheduled to be released on the 20th of March, 2020.

This means that Cena's schedule has now cleared up further, allowing for a possible return run to WWE.

What's next?

John Cena does not have a match revealed to be scheduled for WrestleMania 35, but apparently, WWE is keeping the knowledge of his match a secret. He is to face a mystery opponent, but as of now, there is no news as to who that is.

