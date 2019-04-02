×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: John Cena's schedule cleared for WrestleMania following latest film shoot

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
697   //    02 Apr 2019, 08:29 IST

Could John Cena be at WrestleMania?
Could John Cena be at WrestleMania?


What's the story?

John Cena has been one of the biggest WWE Superstars for a long time now. However, now that Cena has taken a step away from his WWE career to focus on making films in Hollywood, he has not had the same amount of time to devote to his professional wrestling career.

This year, John Cena was not present in the WWE during the build-up to the Grandest Stage of them all. He was busy with his Hollywood Career, but according to latest reports from PW Insider, it appears that Cena's schedule might have just cleared up.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena has apparently been busy away from WWE, while the company continued to build to WrestleMania 35. He was supposed to face Lars Sullivan around the time of the WWE Royal Rumble, but the match did not happen as Sullivan could not debut following a panic attack.

Sullivan has not been seen in WWE since having to go home following the panic attack, and this left Cena without an opponent for WrestleMania 35. However, with Kurt Angle retiring, the WWE Universe felt that Cena would be a more appropriate opponent for the Olympic Gold Medalist over Baron Corbin. Unfortunately, it appears that is not happening.

The heart of the matter

John Cena's latest film shoot has now wrapped up.

The film titled Playing with Fire saw him play a firefighter -- a smoke jumper who jumps into fires to battle the flames in remote areas. The film is scheduled to be released on the 20th of March, 2020.

This means that Cena's schedule has now cleared up further, allowing for a possible return run to WWE.

What's next?

John Cena does not have a match revealed to be scheduled for WrestleMania 35, but apparently, WWE is keeping the knowledge of his match a secret. He is to face a mystery opponent, but as of now, there is no news as to who that is.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 John Cena
Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
WWE Rumors: John Cena set to face mystery opponent at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Bad news for John Cena's original WrestleMania 35 opponent
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Superstar to debut at WrestleMania and attack John Cena?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Latest update on John Cena's status for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Reports confirm John Cena's match at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage update on John Cena's WrestleMania match
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 last-minute changes Vince McMahon is secretly planning for WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
4 Mystery opponents for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Every WrestleMania main event winner: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
5 Mystery Opponents for John Cena at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us