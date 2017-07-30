WWE News: John Cena says goodbye to the Joe Louis Arena

The Champ made his PPV debut here...and 15 years later he says goodbye

The Champ said goodbye to the arena of his PPV debut

What’s the Story?

John Cena competed at the final show at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan yesterday and reminded the fans of his pay-per-view debut 15 years ago.

Pretty cool moment. @JohnCena gives one final salute to @JoeLouisArena, where he had his debut PPV match. I was at both. #WWEDetroit pic.twitter.com/P9YvwOljno — Jason Shubnell (@JasonShubnell) July 30, 2017

In case you didn’t know....

Cena made his debut on WWE programming when he accepted an open challenge from Kurt Angle. He would go on to make his pay-per-view debut a month later when he defeated Chris Jericho at Vengeance 2002.

Cena would go on to win several big matches at the Joe Louis Arena including beating Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series 2005, defeating JBL for the World Heavyweight Championship at Royal Rumble 2009, and defeating Batista for the WWE Championship at Over the Limit 2010.

The heart of the matter

Twitter user Jason Shubnell captured Cena’s speech at the WWE Live Event yesterday July 29, 2017, and he discussed the energy he experienced when he performed in the arena over the years.

“Fifteen years ago, I had my very first PPV match, in this building. Everyone here tonight knows all about the energy and the aura that you get surrounded by when step foot in this building right here.”

Cena’s last opponent at the Joe Louis Arena was Rusev who Cena reportedly faced and defeated in a Detroit Street Fight.

What’s next?

The next time the WWE will return to Detroit, Michigan will be October 8, 2017, when the SmackDown exclusive pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, takes place at the Little Caesar’s Arena.

Cena has had some memorable encounters in Detroit, Michigan and he may be involved in a big feud by the time Hell in a Cell comes around.

Author’s take

Cena saying goodbye to the building where he had his first match is just another reminder that he’s been on top for quite some time.