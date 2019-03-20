WWE News: John Cena takes a shot at Baron Corbin prior to WrestleMania 35

John Cena

What's the story?

On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kurt Angle revealed that at WrestleMania 35, he will be competing against Baron Corbin in what will be the final match of his career.

Since then, several fans have taken to social media and expressed their frustrations over WWE choosing Corbin as Angle's final opponent, and one man who has also voiced his opinion on Instagram is none other than John Cena.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena and Kurt Angle do have a lot of history, with the former making his WWE debut back in 2002 against the Olympic Gold Medallist.

Cena, who last competed in a WWE ring in early 2019, is yet to be confirmed for a match at WrestleMania and at one point, several rumours did suggest that The Leader of The Cenation was slated to have a match against Angle at 'Mania 35.

However, it now looks like WWE have decided against those plans and Cena still remains without an opponent for WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

John Cena took to Instagram and had another typical John Cena Instagram post up his sleeves on this occasion, as he sent out a photo of a fan holding a poster which read "Baron Corbin is a dumpster fire".

Clearly, Cena isn't too impressed with Corbin being picked as Kurt Angle's final opponent, and that too considering the fact that the former United States Champion will have the privilege of facing Angle at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

What's next?

Baron Corbin and Kurt Angle will square off on the 7th of April at WrestleMania 35, whereas John Cena is yet to make his return to the WWE, and as of right now, we still don't know if Cena will be a part of WrestleMania 35 or not.

