WWE News: John Cena thanks WWE in a special post

John Cena

What's the story?

In another recent tweet, 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena expressed his gratitude towards WWE and thanked the company for being in his life.

In case you didn't know...

Multi-time WWE World Champion, John Cena has certainly established himself as one of the most experienced Superstars' in Pro Wrestling today and since making his debut for WWE in 2002, Cena has gone on to win the WWE World Title on 16 different occasions.

Earlier in the year, Cena was scheduled to compete at the Royal Rumble match but was eventually pulled from the pay-per-view due to an injury. However, his last appearance did take place at The Grandest Stage of Them All when Cena made a return to WWE with his Dr. of Thuganomics persona as he interrupted Elias.

During the segment, Cena roasted Elias in classic Dr. of Thuganomics manner, joked about turning heel, and eventually ended the segment by hitting his finisher on the former 24/7 Champion.

The heart of the matter

John Cena recently took to Twitter and posted about the One Dollar Bet in another recent tweet and in addition to it, The Leader of the Cenation also thanked and showcased his gratitude towards WWE.

Not only did Cena note that he is thankful for WWE being in his life but also claimed that despite WWE not being able "to see him", Cena is always closer to the company and the tweet definitely shows that the company still holds a very special place in his heart.

Below is John Cena's full tweet prior to the One Dollar Bet:

So so thankful for @WWE being in my life. Sometimes “you can’t see me” but I’m always closer than you think. Love all of you and thank you for a wonderful evening. Tonight is another chance to be part of something so special #onedollarbet — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 18, 2019

What's next?

John Cena's next return to in-ring competition or to WWE for that matter is still unknown. However, the former WWE Champion was apparently spotted backstage during the recent edition of Raw.

Could John Cena be closer to an in-ring return sooner than we think? Let us know below in the comments!