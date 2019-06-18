WWE News: Former WWE champion backstage at the Stomping Grounds go-home RAW

What's the story?

This week's WWE RAW was the Stomping Grounds go-home show, which saw the final matches of the PPV finalized and confirmed for the show.

There was a lot of interesting action in the ring, but there were also some surprise guests backstage at the show, including one John Cena.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena no longer has a full-time schedule with WWE and even hinted about retiring from WWE a while ago. The 16-time World Champion is now concentrating on his acting career and will perhaps make only occasional appearances on WWE television henceforth.

Cena's last appearance on WWE television was back at WrestleMania 35 where he brought back the Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick to bury Elias. He has since not featured on WWE television.

The heart of the matter

On this week's RAW, Cena was reportedly backstage at the show which was held in Los Angeles, as per PWInsider.

Another Superstar who was backstage at RAW was Paige, who was taking part in the Girl Up program.

Cena's ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella and her sister Brie Bella are also involved in the Girl Up program and shot some videos for WWE as well, but neither of them was backstage.

A current WWE Superstar who hasn't been in the ring for a really long time was also backstage at RAW. PWInsider reported that Bray Wyatt was also backstage, who has been receiving rave reviews for his Firefly Fun House segments. WWE and Wyatt haven't announced yet when the former WWE Champion will return to the ring.

Also Read: WWE News: Match stopped before WWE RAW after Dana Brooke is busted open

What's next?

The Stomping Grounds PPV will take place this weekend on 23, June 2019.

Read all about this week's WWE RAW show here.