WWE RAW Results June 17th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Elias kicked off the show and after insulting LA and its people, he announced that Baron Corbin had invited him to RAW, revealing a referee's outfit under his jacket. Seth Rollins sneaked up behind him and took Elias out with a steel chair before declaring that he would do the same to anyone else who would dare to side with Corbin.

The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Cesaro, Ricochet and then Braun Strowman came in for the Fatal Five Way match and all of them took turns hitting big moves on Elias who was still in the ring.

Segment rating: B

The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Cesaro vs. Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman - Fatal-Five Way match

Cesaro did the unthinkable and lifted Braun on his shoulders

The rest of the Superstars teamed up against Strowman and Cesaro did the impossible by picking up The Monster Among Men on his shoulders, but Strowman promptly eliminated the Swiss Cyborg from the match.

Strowman then hit a powerslam on Lashley and eliminated him. He then ran around the ring, powering through Miz and Ricochet. Lashley came back in with a spear even though he was out and Cesaro joined him hitting his finisher.

Ricochet hit the finisher and the two eliminated Superstars helped Ricochet pin the Monster Among Men. Strowman wiped out all the Superstars once he recovered and only The Miz and Ricochet were still in the match as we headed for commercials.

Ricochet and The Miz traded blows and the A-Lister locked in the Figure Four but Ricochet hit the 630 and got the win.

Result: Ricochet won the Fatal-Five Way match and will face Samoa Joe for the United States Title

Samoa Joe attacked Ricochet after the match and started wailing on him. Ricochet managed to fight him off and hit him with a big dive to the outside before Joe retreated.

Match rating: A

