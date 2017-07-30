WWE News: John Cena to make an appearance at RAW PPV?

Cena's free agent status allows him to wrestle at Smackdown or RAW.

by Nishant Jayaram News 30 Jul 2017, 12:30 IST

Cena could face Jinder Mahal at Summerslam for the WWE Championship

What's the story?

WWE Superstar John Cena has been advertised to wrestle at RAW's No Mercy PPV, as per WWE's official website.

John Cena is listed as part of the 'Featured Superstars' section in the No Mercy page

In case you didn't know...

Cena made a return to the WWE on the July 4th episode of SmackDown LIVE and it was revealed that he would have a 'free agent' status, where he can make appearances for both RAW and SmackDown.

"The Champ" was quickly challenged by Rusev and the two battled it out in a Flag Match at Battleground, with Cena emerging victorious.

This past week on SmackDown LIVE, Cena came out to the ring during Jinder Mahal's speech, and "The Face that Runs the Place" demanded a shot at Jinder's WWE Championship at Summerslam.

SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan announced that Cena will have to battle Shinsuke Nakamura to determine the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Championship, which will happen in next week's SmackDown.

The heart of the matter

On WWE's ticketing page for No Mercy, Cena is listed alongside Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt.

No Mercy, which will be a RAW exclusive pay-per-view, will possibly be the first RAW PPV that Cena makes an appearance as a free agent.

The RAW exclusive PPV will be held on September 24th at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

What's next?

Cena's appearance at No Mercy could mean that he will not win the WWE Championship off Jinder Mahal at Summerslam, which opens up a whole lot of possibilities for the contenders to Mahal's title.

Author's take

It would be a disappointment for many Cena fans if he does not win another World Championship and go past Ric Flair's record of 16 world titles (Cena and Flair have 16 world titles).

Cena looks set to wind down his WWE career and a final title reign would please fans of "The Champ".