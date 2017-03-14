WWE News: John Cena to receive Cinema Con's Action Star of the Year award

John Cena will receive the 'CinemaCon Action Star Of The Year' award on the 30th of this month.

John Cena is no stranger to accepting awards- be it movies or wrestling. (* Credits- WWE.com)

What’s The Story?

John Cena will receive the ‘CinemaCon Action Star Of The Year’ award at the ‘CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards’ ceremony that will take place on the 30th of March at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Paradise, Nevada.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

CinemaCon is the official convention of NATO (National Association of Theatre Owners) taking place March 27-30 of this year in Paradise, Nevada.

Also read: WWE News: John Cena taking time off after WrestleMania to film "Daddy's Home" sequel

The event that has the Coca-Cola company as its official presenting sponsor and will feature more than 5000 motion picture professionals, exclusive Hollywood product presentations, premiere feature-screenings, Hollywood movie stars, producers and directors.

The Heart Of The Matter:

This is what CinemaCon’s Managing Director Mitch Neuhauser had to say about the special honour being bestowed upon Cena:

“Already a global superstar, entertainer and athlete John Cena has put audiences around the globe on notice with his standout performances in films such as the hit comedy ‘Trainwreck’ and ‘Sisters’. With his undeniable work-ethic, genuine and charismatic personality and his already proven ability to entertain, Cena’s upcoming role in ‘The Wall’, will solidify his place in Hollywood. We are thrilled to be able to honor him with this year's ‘CinemaCon Action Star Of The Year’ award’.” (* Credits- CinemaCon).

What’s Next?

The Wall, starring John Cena, is scheduled for a May 12th release and is being produced by Amazon Studios and distributed by Roadside Attractions. Its plot revolves around two American soldiers (played by Cena and Taylor-Johnson) trapped by a deadly Iraqi sniper with nothing except a crumbling wall separating them from the enemy.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Granted that John Cena may never reach the heights of greatness that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has ascended to in his Hollywood career, however, you’ve got to admire his passion and drive for whatever he does. Be it Hollywood or the squared-circle, The Leader of the Cenation never lets his followers down.

Congratulations to The Champ on his CinemaCon award. Let’s go, Cena!

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com