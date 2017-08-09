WWE News: John Cena vs. Baron Corbin official for SummerSlam

Can Corbin be the second superstar to beat Cena this month?

The Face That Runs The Place vs. The Lone Wolf

What’s the story?

Despite losing his match against Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena will have a match at Summerslam. The 16-time World Champion will face

In case you didn’t know..

Cena competed against Nakamura on August 01, 2017, for the right to challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. After 2 Attitude Adjustments and an attempt at a third, Nakamura countered with an exploder suplex and hit a Kinshasa for the victory.

After SmackDown went off the air, Nakamura was attacked by Corbin, but Cena got involved and put Corbin through the announcement table with an Attitude Adjustment.

The heart of the matter

Cena came out to kick off SmackDown Live but was eventually interrupted by Corbin who came out and demanded the respect of the 16-time World Champion.

However, before Corbin went to the locker room, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan came out to a raucous ovation and announced a match between Cena and Corbin for SummerSlam.

What’s next?

Cena is advertised to appear on Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam, so his appearance on next week's SmackDown, the final show before SummerSlam, will be his last appearance for the Blue Brand in the near future.

Author’s take

Aside from winning the Money in the Bank Briefcase, Corbin hasn’t done much to show the fans that he will be a worthy WWE champion, but a good match against Cena could be what changes that.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com