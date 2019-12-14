WWE News: John Morrison shares videos of him working out at the Performance Center

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Dec 2019, 11:49 IST SHARE

John Morrison

John Morrison recently posted a few video clips of him on his Instagram account which shows him training at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Prince of Parkour recently signed a new multi-year contract with WWE and wrote on his post that it's been eight years since he has been in a WWE ring and pointed out the difference between WWE's real ropes as opposed to the cables that are used at other promotions that he worked for while he was away from the company.

He praised the Performance Center and added that he can't imagine a place better than WWE's Performance Center to knock off his ring-rust. Judging by his fluidic moves in the video, it can be said that Morrison hasn't missed a step.

Morrison's return to WWE

The Guru of Greatness has been away from WWE for almost eight years and during all these years he has wrestled for various promotions such as Lucha Underground, Impact Wrestling and other independent circuits where he held their world championships.

Morrison recently appeared on the recent edition of WWE's The Bump where he expressed his desire to have a dream match with Finn Balor and also took shots at other Superstars such as Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. It's now only a matter of time until he makes his return on WWE television.