WWE News: JTG comments on Paige's leaked photos and videos

by Suyash Maheshwari News 19 Mar 2017, 11:01 IST

JTG was one-half of the Cryme Tyme

Former WWE Superstar Jayson Anthony Paul (popularly known as JTG) recently took to Twitter to say his piece on the explicit photos and videos of Paige that were leaked online. Here is what the former Cryme Tyme Superstar wrote in this regard:

So @SevenBucksProd Who do I talk to about auditioning For the role of Xavier Woods in the Upcoming Paige movie? https://t.co/ByNLoQovYY — JTG (@Jtg1284) March 18, 2017

WWE Superstar Paige is the latest victim in the list of prominent celebrities whose private photos and videos were leaked online. Other notable personalities that became the part of this malicious attack include Hollywood Superstars Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson.

The leaked photographs and videos of the former NXT Women’s Champion have been making rounds across numerous file hosting sites on the internet and has become a hot topic of discussion for her fans on various social media platforms. Amidst all the commotion, Paige took to Twitter on March 17th, maligning the hackers for leaking her private photos:

Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017

New Day's Xavier Woods (another Superstar involved in the scandal) also responded to his involvement in the sex tape. However, the post has since been deleted by the 30-year-old:

While the Wrestling community has largely erupted in support of the 24-year-old diva with #Istandwithpaige trending worldwide, few souls such as JTG have not abstained from ridiculing the trio ( Bradd Maddox, Xavier Wood and Paige).

In his Twitter post, JTG saw the whimsical side of things and mentioned his wish to play the role of Xavier Woods in the forthcoming biopic based on Paige’s life titled “Fighting With My Family.”



With allegedly more explicit content on its way, things are only going to get worse for the troubled Superstar. It would be interesting to see how the WWE handles the situation as the revelation vastly goes against their PG stance.

While we strongly believe that JTG’s remarks meant nothing more than a playful jibe at his former peers, we feel that he should be a bit more considerate while commenting on such sensitive issues. Furthermore, we extend our support to Paige and her family in these turbulent times.

