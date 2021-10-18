"I got to yell at Randy Orton" - Wrestling legend explains why WWE Superstar angered him

Legendary wrestling manager Kenny Bolin recently recalled the time he yelled at Randy Orton backstage at an OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling) event.

Bolin worked as an on-screen manager for several up-and-coming Superstars in WWE’s OVW developmental territory, including Bobby Lashley and John Cena. Randy Orton was also part of the OVW system during Bolin’s time there.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s SP3 on True Heel Heat Wrestling, Bolin said Orton once hurt his ear, even though he was specifically told not to. As a result, the manager yelled at the future world champion.

“Randy Orton hit me in the ear once when I told him not to hit me in the ear because I had ear surgery years ago and I didn’t wanna f*** with that," said Bolin. "So I had to light his a** up when we got to the back. I got to yell at Randy Orton, so that was fun."

Randy Orton trained in OVW in 2001 and 2002 before he joined WWE’s main roster. His OVW class also featured Batista, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Shelton Benjamin, among others.

Randy Orton was not the only person who hurt Kenny Bolin in OVW

Former mixed martial artist Daniel Puder won the WWE reality competition "Tough Enough" in 2004. He went on to train in OVW, where Jim Cornette worked as the lead booker.

Cornette once instructed Puder to punch Kenny Bolin's shoulder to test how safe he was as a wrestler. Unfortunately, Bolin found himself on the receiving end of a forceful punch from the rookie Superstar.

“Jimmy is giving Puder s***, he says, ‘Do you know what a working punch is?’" Bolin recalled. "He says, ‘Yeah, of course I know what one is.’ He says, ‘Do me a favor, throw a working punch at Bolin’s shoulder and show me how to do a working punch.’ That stupid f*** about knocked me through a G****** wall."

Bolin also revealed during the podcast that Bob Holly threatened to beat him up in OVW following a disagreement about a personal appearance.

