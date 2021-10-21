"Seth Rollins needs it more" - WWE Veteran explains why Seth Rollins should beat Edge at WWE Crown Jewel (Exclusive)

Ahead of Edge vs Seth Rollins III, WWE veteran Kenny "Starmaker" Bolin shared his thoughts on the match and explained why Seth Rollins needs the win more than Edge.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, Sid Pullar III and Kenny Bolin sat down to preview WWE Crown Jewel. The two made their predictions for tomorrow's matches and shared their thoughts on the fixtures. Here's what Bolin had to say regarding Edge and Seth Rollins' recent feud:

"Well [a home invasion angle] hasn't been done before? Wait a minute, yeah it has - Steve Austin and Brian Pillman . . . I think Seth Rollins needs it more. Edge is over. It's unbelievable. He's gotta be pushing 50, late 40s early 50s. Seth Rollins is a young dude," said Kenny Bolin.

Bolin further recalled the name he gave Rollins, which almost got used. Check out Bolin's thoughts on WWE Crown Jewel and various stories about his experiences with certain wrestlers in the video below:

Edge and Seth Rollins are currently tied at 1-1 in WWE

At WWE Money in the Bank, Edge challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. However, towards the end of the match, Rollins interfered, costing Edge the championship.

In the weeks that followed, things got heated between the Rated R Superstar and Rollins, with both of them making call-backs to 2014 when the latter threatened to break Edge's neck. With an old rivalry rekindled, the two decided to face each other at SummerSlam.

In their first in-ring encounter, Edge picked up the win after making Rollins tap out to a cross-face sleeper hold. However, the feud was far from over. Rollins challenged Edge to another match, this time in arguably the most popular wrestling venue of all time: The Madison Square Garden.

There, Rollins cheated to get the win and targeted Edge's neck even after the match was over, causing Edge to be stretchered out. With the two now tied at one win each, the decisive match is set to take place inside Hell in a Cell.

This is one of the most anticipated matches on a stacked card that also features Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair.

