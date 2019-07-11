×
WWE News: Kevin Owens gives himself a new nickname 

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
628   //    11 Jul 2019, 08:02 IST

Owens stuns Shane
Owens stuns Shane

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Kevin Owens recently responded to American professional baseball player Josh Riddick on Twitter, who dubbed Owens as being "Best in the World".

Owens proceeded to ask everyone to call him "Worst in the world", adding that he's proud of the name as it's the complete opposite of what Shane McMahon calls himself.


In case you didn't know...


Last night's SmackDown Live edition saw Kevin Owens going off on a rant against Shane O' Mac, calling him out for hogging the spotlight and taking the focus away from many Superstars.

Owens reminded the fans that the McMahon family had promised that change will come, but what happened Shane McMahon taking up a lot of TV time.

A desperate Shane tried to cut off Owens' mic, and called security after failing to do so. Owens left the arena through the crowd. Later on in the night, Shane tried to cost Roman Reigns his match against Dolph Ziggler, but Owens came out of nowhere and delivered a thunderous Stunner on him, which Stone Cold Steve Austin himself seemed to have liked.

Also read: 5 ways WWE can make Kevin Owens the next Stone Cold

The heart of the matter

Josh Riddick went on to post a tweet in reply to the shot of Owens stunning Shane, calling him "Best in the World".

Owens was quick to respond to it, stating that he would never call himself something like that. Owens then stated that the fans can officially call him "Worst in the World", as he's drastically different than someone like Shane.

Owens has also changed his Twitter name to "Kevin, the worst in the world", as seen below.


What's next?

Owens' promo was incredibly well received by fans and Superstars alike. Hopefully, WWE lets him explore this character more as we move ahead.

Do you like Owens' new nickname? Sound off in the comments section below.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Shane McMahon Kevin Owens
