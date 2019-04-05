×
WWE News: Kevin Owens going crazy over not getting a match at WrestleMania

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.63K   //    05 Apr 2019, 01:57 IST

Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens

What's the story?

One WWE Superstar who is noticeably absent from the WrestleMania 35 card is former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, who just recently returned from injury.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Owens spent a large chunk of the second half of 2018, out through injury. Owens had surgery on both his knees and was written off in storyline as being injured after an attack by Bobby Lashley on RAW.

Kevin Owens returns to WWE on the SmackDown brand as a babyface, just ahead of the Fastlane PPV. Owens was slotted into the WWE Championship match at Fastlane by Mr. McMahon but failed to beat WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at the PPV.

At WrestleMania, Daniel Bryan will be defending the WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston. Owens isn't booked for the show as of now.

ALSO READ: 5 WWE Superstars who got seriously injured in ladder matches

The heart of the matter

Kevin Owens isn't booked for WrestleMania this year despite returning from injury recently. Owens clearly is at least a little upset at not being booked for the biggest night of WWE's year and he shared his feelings on Twitter.

KO said that the fact that he wouldn't be wrestling at Mania was driving him crazy the closer he got to his match at WrestleMania Axxess on Saturday:

Hi everyone!
Full disclosure, not being on Mania is gradually driving me more and more crazy as the show gets closer so my session at Axxess on Saturday should be a real blast!
10 am to noon.
Come!

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 takes place later this week from the MetLife Stadium. As of writing, Kevin Owens isn't booked on the show although he could get added to the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

WrestleMania 35: Preview, results predictions and match card

