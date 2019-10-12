WWE News: Kevin Owens legitimately 'angry' after draft; company refusing to post interview footage

Kevin Owens was picked in the third round of the WWE draft

WWE began the two-night 2019 draft on the October 11 episode of SmackDown, with 20 Superstars and tag teams finding out whether they will be joining the RAW or SmackDown rosters.

Kevin Owens was chosen by RAW as the 13th overall pick in the third round of the draft, behind Superstars including Drew McIntyre (#5), Ricochet (#8), Bobby Lashley (#10) and Lacey Evans (#12).

The former Universal Champion simply tweeted “Round 3” shortly after SmackDown, and he has now elaborated on that tweet by revealing that WWE is refusing to post footage of an “angry” and “honest” interview that he gave following the show.

Last night, the @WWE digital team asked me for my thoughts after I was drafted to #Raw.



I gave them a very honest, heartfelt answer. They decided not to post the footage because I appeared to be angry.



I was angry. I still am.



Round 3...



Looks like I still have lots to prove. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 12, 2019

Kevin Owens’ WWE career in 2019

After returning from double knee surgery in February 2019, Kevin Owens was reportedly set to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

However, due to the sudden rise in Kofi Kingston’s popularity, Owens was involved in a Triple Threat title match at the Fastlane pay-per-view in March instead, while Kingston went on to face Bryan at WrestleMania in April.

Owens, meanwhile, was left off the ‘Mania card entirely and watched the event at home with his family.

The three-time United States Champion then briefly feuded with Kingston before getting involved in a lengthy rivalry with Shane McMahon, which culminated with him ending McMahon’s WWE career in a ladder match on the October 4 episode of SmackDown.

Although Owens did not appear on the draft episode of SmackDown on October 11, he did feature in a post-show segment with Randy Orton. The two men were originally due to face each other in a one-on-one match but they ended up joining forces to fight off an attack from four 205 Live Superstars.

