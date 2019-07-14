WWE News: Kevin Owens posts list of Superstars missing Extreme Rules, Dolph Ziggler hits back with a list of his own
What's the story?
WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently took a hilarious dig at Shane McMahon by posting a list of past and present Superstars who aren't going to be a part of tomorrow's Extreme Rules PPV. Dolph Ziggler posted another list in response, listing people who aren't as good as him.
In case you didn't know...
Last week on SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens lashed on Dolph Ziggler and told him that he should get over the fact that he didn't get his shot at glory years ago, and that it will never happen again. Ziggler and Owens faced off against Heavy Machinery in the main event of the show, in a losing effort. After the match, Owens hit a thunderous Stunner on Ziggler to a loud pop.
This week, Owens interfered in Ziggler's match against Roman Reigns, stunning Shane McMahon to help The Big Dog win the bout. Earlier, Owens had cut a scathing promo on Shane hogging the spotlight on the main roster.
The heart of the matter
Owens has now posted a list of Superstars who won't be a part of Extreme Rules. The list is a jibe at Shane McMahon, hinting at the fact that several talented beings are not going to be at the PPV, but McMahon will be.
In addition to current Superstars, the list includes past wrestlers like The Rock, El Torito and Vladimir Kozlov. Ziggler's list of people who aren't better than him included a picture of the entire Earth! Here's the exchange:
Owens responded to Ziggler with another tweet, stating that he "can't even do Twitter properly".
What's next?
It was rumored that these two Superstars will face off in a match at Extreme Rules. It would be interesting to see Owens and Ziggler lock horns after this hilarious exchange.