WWE News: Kevin Owens posts list of Superstars missing Extreme Rules, Dolph Ziggler hits back with a list of his own

Kevin Owens

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently took a hilarious dig at Shane McMahon by posting a list of past and present Superstars who aren't going to be a part of tomorrow's Extreme Rules PPV. Dolph Ziggler posted another list in response, listing people who aren't as good as him.

In case you didn't know...

Last week on SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens lashed on Dolph Ziggler and told him that he should get over the fact that he didn't get his shot at glory years ago, and that it will never happen again. Ziggler and Owens faced off against Heavy Machinery in the main event of the show, in a losing effort. After the match, Owens hit a thunderous Stunner on Ziggler to a loud pop.

This week, Owens interfered in Ziggler's match against Roman Reigns, stunning Shane McMahon to help The Big Dog win the bout. Earlier, Owens had cut a scathing promo on Shane hogging the spotlight on the main roster.

The heart of the matter

Owens has now posted a list of Superstars who won't be a part of Extreme Rules. The list is a jibe at Shane McMahon, hinting at the fact that several talented beings are not going to be at the PPV, but McMahon will be.

So @WWE Extreme Rules 2019 is tomorrow night and to everyone’s absolute shock, Shane McMahon is on the show.



Here’s SOME of the people not on the show... pic.twitter.com/2nGerlqiVJ — Kevin, the Worst in the World. (@FightOwensFight) July 13, 2019

In addition to current Superstars, the list includes past wrestlers like The Rock, El Torito and Vladimir Kozlov. Ziggler's list of people who aren't better than him included a picture of the entire Earth! Here's the exchange:

yawn, extreme rules is tomorrow. so here’s some of the people not as good as I am... https://t.co/RPEBgrVOxk pic.twitter.com/0USKnA4aWH — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 13, 2019

Owens responded to Ziggler with another tweet, stating that he "can't even do Twitter properly".

Dude, you can’t even do Twitter properly.



For maximum effect, it should have been the guy I don’t recognize first, then me, then Shawn and finally, Planet Earth.



Build up to calling yourself better than everyone in the world, don’t start off with it.



It’s simple storytelling. https://t.co/006CvQ9LzI — Kevin, the Worst in the World. (@FightOwensFight) July 14, 2019

What's next?

It was rumored that these two Superstars will face off in a match at Extreme Rules. It would be interesting to see Owens and Ziggler lock horns after this hilarious exchange.