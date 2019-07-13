WWE Rumors: Match featuring Kevin Owens to be added to Extreme Rules 2019?

Kevin Owens has not been added to Extreme Rules card yet

What's the story?

Extreme Rules, which will happen on July 14, will have 10 matches on the card, but it seems like WWE could add another match to the card.

Kevin Owens, who wasn't on the card, could be added to the card as reports suggest that he will face off against Dolph Ziggler in a singles match at Extreme Rules.

In case you didn't know...

Owens and Ziggler were part of a tag team to become the No. 1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team titles, after they were paired together by Shane McMahon on SmackDown.

But they lost that match and Owens landed a Stunner on Ziggler, and on the following week, Owens and Ziggler battled in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown Live, before Owens was sent home by Shane McMahon.

The heart of the matter

Post Wrestling are reporting that WWE could add an eleventh match to the Extreme Rules PPV where Kevin Owens could take on Dolph Ziggler in a singles match. The report suggests that the match could be announced right before the PPV.

Owens recently turned babyface and cut an impassioned promo against Shane McMahon on the SmackDown go-home show of Extreme Rules, and then hit a Stunner later in the night.

At Extreme Rules, we will see eight titles being defended - every title on the main roster apart from the Intercontinental title and the Women's Tag Team titles will be on the line at the PPV.

What's next?

Extreme Rules takes place this Sunday, 14 July, 2019.

