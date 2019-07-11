×
WWE Rumors: Probable winners at Extreme Rules 2019 revealed

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
630   //    11 Jul 2019, 09:56 IST

Image result for becky lynch and seth rollins

What's the story?

This week's Extreme Rules event is the final PPV before SummerSlam and is shaping up to be a good show. Ahead of the show, we take a look at some of the favorites for the matches, and it must be noted that there aren't any unexpected or surprise odds at the moment.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are favourites to win their match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, while Kofi Kingston is set to retain his title against Samoa Joe.

In case you didn't know...

Eight titles are on the line at Extreme Rules, as the Universal and RAW Women's title is defended in one match, where the "winner takes all", while the WWE Championship, both men's tag team titles, as well as the United States Title and the SmackDown women's title, will all be defended.

The two other matches will see Aleister Black return to the ring when he faces off against Cesaro, while the other is a tag team match where the team of The Undertaker and Roman Reigns face off against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

The heart of the matter

As per 5dimes, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are favourites to win and retain their titles, while Kofi Kingston is also the favourite to retain his WWE Championship title which he won at Extreme Rules when he faces off against Samoa Joe.

Elsewhere, the odds favour Bayley, despite her facing off against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a handicap match, while both RAW and SmackDown tag team champions, The Revival, and the team of Daniel Bryan and Rowan, will retain their titles.

Reigns and The Undertaker are also favourites to win their tag team match at Extreme Rules.

Also Read: 6 Superstars who could return at WWE Extreme Rules 2019

What's next?

Extreme Rules comes to us this Sunday, 14th July.


WWE Extreme Rules Seth Rollins Becky Lynch
