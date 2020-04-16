WWE News - King Corbin hits back at fan asking why he wasn't released

The fan asked why WWE didn't get rid of Corbin as well.

The tweet came shortly after WWE released several Superstars.

King Corbin

WWE recently released a long list of Superstars in one of the most unexpected moves of the year. Several WWE Superstars reacted to the unfortunate situation via their Twitter handles. SmackDown Superstar King Corbin is one of the most controversial figures in WWE, and is known for hitting back at fans with his witty responses on Twitter and Instagram.

Tonight, Corbin wasn't in the mood for hilarity, and had an incredibly mature and serious response to a fan who asked why WWE didn't let him go. The fan posted a tweet asking why WWE kept Corbin. The tweet caught the attention of Corbin, who hit back at the fan in his response. He stated that no matter how the fan feels about him, he needs to reevaluate his life if he wishes for Corbin to lose his job. Check out the exchange below:

People like this truly make me sick. Regardless of your thoughts on me you’re wishing someone lost their job. How they feed their families and their livelihood. You need to reevaluate your life. https://t.co/KGpNd9A9HT — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) April 16, 2020

Corbin is one of the most polarizing figures in WWE. Many fans are of the opinion that the heat that Corbin garners isn't the traditional heel heat, but go-away heat. He has been featured in several major feuds over the past few years. Corbin feuded with WWE legend John Cena a while ago, and went on to defeat Kurt Angle in the latter's retirement match at WrestleMania 35. Corbin recently finished off a months-long feud with Roman Reigns and took on Elias at WrestleMania 36.