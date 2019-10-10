WWE News: King Corbin reveals how online criticism fuels him

Your King of the Ring 2019, King Corbin

Whether you like him or not, King Corbin has become one of the focal points of both WWE and Monday Night RAW. Winning the 2019 King of the Ring was just the latest accolade that the WWE Superstar has added to his long list of accomplishments. Baron Corbin recently spoke with Digital Spy about how the criticism he receives online through social media actually fuels him. 411Mania.com carried the transcripts of his interview.

Doing his job

Corbin's role last year as RAW's official constable might have been seen as a low point in WWE history, due to decreasing ratings, but his primary role is to invoke hatred from fans, which he did exceptionally well. Although his work as a heel has been commendable, he still has some detractors online. Corbin spoke about how he deals with online criticism from fans and analysts.

“I’ve always had thick skin. I’m lucky I guess because people can’t hurt my feelings. Social media is kind of a double-edged sword because you do deal with so much negativity it’s ridiculous."

"But I also think that those people are going to be negative regardless. There’s nothing you can do to please these people, but the good thing is they’re also telling you what they don’t like, so you can use that in your character. Like I put on a suit vest and everybody on social media said, ‘He looks ridiculous, why does he have a suit vest? I hate the suit vest.’ So what am I going to do? I’m going to wear the suit vest. That’s my job, my job is to irritate you and you’re telling me how.”

There will always be critics

A big problem that some may have had with Corbin is that he has often received opportunities in WWE. Others like Rusev and Sami Zayn have been over with the WWE audience, yet didn't get the consistent pushes that Corbin has.

Corbin has won the US Championship, Money in the Bank, and now King of the Ring. He also had three-straight shots at the Universal Championship following his Money in the Bank victory. It might frustrate some in the WWE Universe, but Corbin is great at his job and has made the most of his opportunities. It's difficult to be a true heel in pro wrestling today, but Corbin is one of the few who pulls it off effectively.

