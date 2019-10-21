WWE News: King Corbin reveals how the crowd reacted when he hit Becky Lynch with his finisher

King Corbin, the winner of the 2019 King of The Ring Tournament.

In an episode of Notsam Wrestling Podcast, King Corbin sat down with the host, Sam Roberts to speak on a variety of topics. One such topic dealt with the aftermath of the spot where Corbin delivered his End of Days finishing move on Becky Lynch in a mixed tag-team match at the 2019 WWE Extreme Rules.

Crowd's reaction to Lynch getting hit with End of Days

King Corbin is undoubtedly one of the most hated Superstars in the WWE roster right now and this just goes to show how good of a heel he is in the ring. He recently drew the ire of the WWE Universe when he pinned the underdog favorite Chad Gable (now rechristened to Shorty G) to win the 2019 King of the Ring Tournament.

But before any of this happened, Corbin was the subject of vitriolic attacks from a considerable section of the WWE Universe for a different reason. Earlier this year at the Extreme Rules PPV, King Corbin and Lacey Evans faced WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a Winner Takes All Mixed Tag Team Match in the main event.

The BeastSlayer and The Man were victorious at the end of the match but it was a particular spot in where Corbin hit Lynch with his finishing move that drew unexpected and shocking reactions from the crowd in attendance.

Intergender matches were more commonplace during WWE's bygone Attitude Era, but fights between male and female Superstars are slowly making a comeback on rare occasions. When asked by Sam Roberts about how the nature of responses was that he got from the crowd, The Lone Wolf weighed in:

I was curious to the reaction. It was one of the craziest reactions that I've ever heard because when I'm getting up behind her and you hear them going 'Oh!' and then when I snatch her they are going 'No!' and then when I like do it, it's like almost dead quiet for a second. They're like 'Hey dude, did he just hit her with the End of Days?' and they like popped, they are like 'yeah!', wait no, 'boo!' It was the most confused amazing reaction of just pure natural excitement and hatred.

Corbin also added that people went as far as to give him death threats but he laughed it off.

