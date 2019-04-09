WWE News: Kofi Kingston challenges Seth Rollins to a Title Unification match on Monday Night Raw

The Universal and WWE Champions didn't take long to put their titles on the line

Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins shocked the world at WrestleMania 35 when they won the top titles of their respective brands at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The Beast Slayer managed to overcome the odds when he conquered Brock Lesnar in what ended up being the opening match at the event, while Kofi Kingston finally captured his first WWE Championship after 11 years with the company.

While Rollins' story was intriguing, with fans begging for anyone to dethrone the Beast Incarnate, Kingston's run as a man looking for one shot at the top really resonated with the WWE Universe.

Adding in the fact that the former chosen one of the universe, Daniel Bryan, had turned his back on them and found himself in the shoes of Triple H and the Authority back in 2014, it was great to see Kingston put the Planet's Champion in his place.

WrestleMania was full of feel-good moments, but these two title matches really put fans in a great mood. On Monday Night Raw tonight, Rollins opened the show to talk about how his reign with the Universal Champion will differ from Lesnar's. Mainly, he plans on defending it more.

It was at this moment that he was interrupted by the New Day. Big E, Xavier Woods, and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston danced their way down to the ring, where they shared pleasantries with Rollins. However, Kingston quickly turned this meeting into a request.

Kingston was riding high on the momentum of last night and the love he'd received from the WWE Universe over the past few months. With the sold-out crowd chanting his name tonight, the Dreadlocked Dynamo decided to challenge Seth Rollins to a Title Unification match tonight. Just one day removed from the biggest challenge of his career, and Kingston was ready to put his title on the line.

Rollins, not one to be outshined, accepted. The top guys of both Raw and SmackDown will take each other on in a winner take all match up later on tonight on Monday Night Raw.

