WWE News: Kofi Kingston compares current feud with legendary WWE rivalry

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
319   //    21 Jun 2019, 11:13 IST

Dolph attacking Kofi
Dolph attacking Kofi

What's the story?

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently sat down with Gamespot to promote his WWE Title match against Dolph Ziggler at the upcoming Stomping Grounds PPV.

Kingston compared his feud with Dolph Ziggler with the legendary rivalry of the 90s that featured Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston won the WWE Title at WrestleMania, when he defeated The Planet's Champion Daniel Bryan at MetLife Stadium. Kingston went on to successfully defend his title against Bryan and Kevin Owens. Owens refused to go to Saudi Arabia, reportedly in support of his friend Sami Zayn, who wasn't allowed to go on the tour. This resulted in Dolph Ziggler getting thrown into the title picture.

Ziggler challenged Kingston at WWE Super ShowDown, but failed to win the title. He gave an interview after the match and stated that he wants Kofi inside a steel cage. The match was set for WWE Stomping Grounds.

The heart of the matter

While talking about his rivalry with Dolph Ziggler, Kofi said that Ziggler is one of his all-time favourite opponents, and added that the two must have had around 500 matches over the years.

Kingston went on to compare the rivalry with that of Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels in the 90s. Although Kofi cleared that he doesn't want to put himself and Dolph on the same level as Shawn and Bret, he sees lots of similarities between the two rivalries.

Back in the day, you had Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart going at it for the Intercontinental Championship, and then years later they were doing the same thing for the WWE title as well. Not to put ourselves on the same level as those legends, but that's really the way I like to think about it is, we were guys who were underrated, undersized, underappreciated, underused, undervalued, and somehow, someway we've been able to stay at it and for the past decade, and still be at the top of the game.

What's next?

Kofi Kingston will battle Dolph Ziggler inside a steel cage at Stomping Grounds this Sunday.

Do you agree with Kofi's comparison?




