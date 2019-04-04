WWE News: Kofi Kingston reveals surprising way he's replaced Daniel Bryan

Kofi Kingston has taken Bryan's place as the underdog

What's the story?

One of the biggest matches at WrestleMania sees Daniel Bryan defending the WWE Championship against fan favourite Kofi Kingston. Kingston spoke to TV Insider ahead of WrestleMania and discussed the irony of him facing Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania,

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston has been on fire for the last 2 months and has been sent through the wringer by Vince McMahon to earn his title shot at WrestleMania. This is Kofi Kingston's first ever singles match for the WWE Championship.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston spoke to TV Insider ahead of WrestleMania and pointed out that he had taken the position Daniel Bryan was in a few years ago as the underdog babyface. Kofi added that he was sure their match at WrestleMania would be amazing:

“Daniel Bryan was in the same role as I’m in right now,” he said. “The Authority was trying to hold him down, and he had to fight, having the power of the people behind him to fight and get to the main event and win the WWE championship.

“Now, the irony that he is on the other end and calling me all the names he was called, it’s a great story. We will see what happens. The little time we spent in the ring together has been pretty special. I think we match up pretty well. I’ve been watching Daniel Bryan for years. I’m sure he has been watching my stuff. We know each other very well. It’s going to be an amazing match. I’m definitely looking forward to it and looking forward to stealing the show.”

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 will take place from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Sunday. Kofi Kingston will challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship in his first singles match for a world title.

