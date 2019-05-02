WWE News: Kofi Kingston's savage reply to Jim Ross' criticism

Kofi responds to Ross

What's the story?

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with TalkSport regarding WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and Billy Graham's criticism of him.

Kofi stated that he didn't need their advice earlier, and he certainly doesn't need it now.

In case you didn't know...

Kingston's WWE Title win at WrestleMania was the first time the high-flyer became a top champion. He defeated The Planet's Champion Daniel Bryan to earn the title, and is currently feuding with Kevin Owens, who recently turned heel on The New Day.

On the road to WrestleMania 35, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham had made scathing comments about Kingston's weight and had added that he didn't deserve a match of this calibre at a WrestleMania.

On the latest edition of The Jim Ross Report, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that Kingston needed to be a serious champion, instead of hopping around the ring and throwing pancakes at the crowd.

The heart of the matter

Kingston didn't seem too pleased with these comments and he responded by saying that The New Day have come so far because of the goofy stuff they have done over the course of the past several years. He added that legends such as Ross and Graham are entitled to their opinion, but he will continue to do what he does best. Kingston finished off by stating that he didn't need their help or advice while climbing to the top, and he surely doesn't need it now.

"The New Day has been the New Day because what we have done. We can be entertaining but then we can get serious, too.

"For me personally, I'm going to continue to do what I do in the ring. I didn't need their help or advice getting to this point and I certainly don't need it now, to tell me how to be a champion."

What's next?

Kingston is all set to face off against Owens at the upoming PPV, Money In The Bank.

